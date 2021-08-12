The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, which, along with other vehicles, was buried under the debris after the landslide, has been found in a badly damaged condition. However, a Bolero car still could not be traced, he added.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The rescue and search operations on Thursday were halted due to the continuous shooting stones coming from the uphill in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district where a massive landslide occurred on Wednesday. The rescuers have so far recovered 14 bodies from the Nugulsari area while 20 others are still missing. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur also conducted an aerial survey of the landslide site and took stock of the situation.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur conducts aerial survey of the landslide-hit area in Kinnaur



A total of 13 bodies have been recovered so far from the landslide site in the Nugulsari area. pic.twitter.com/1oWJXMSxR2 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Kinnaur landslide incident | 13 bodies recovered, 13 persons rescued safely and sent to CHC-Bhawanagar for medical treatment so far. NH-5 is through for vehicular activities but traffic movement has not been started yet: HP-State Emergency Operation Centre pic.twitter.com/xjoGuNVrn8 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

"Wreckage of the bus found by ITBP troops of 17, 18 and 43 Battalions at first light (0525 Hrs) at approximately 500 metres below the road and 200 meters above Sutlej river. One more dead body was retrieved. Total 11 dead bodies retrieved till now," the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said in a tweet today morning.

The HRTC bus was on its way from Reckong Peo to Haridwar via Shimla when it was hit by boulders after the landslide around Wednesday noon near Chaura village on national highway-5 in Nigulsari area of Nichar tehsil.

#WATCH | ITBP personnel rescue a man trapped in the debris of a landslide on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Nugulsari area of Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh



As per the state govt's latest information, nine people have been rescued & one person has died. Search operation is underway pic.twitter.com/NZ46tpg1Se — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

A video of the rescue workers at the site near the mangled remains of the bus has gone viral whereby a rescuer is heard saying that the bus was found by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 17th Battalion personnel. Another rescuer states that gloves should be brought for further carrying the operation.

The rescue operation, being carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the ITBP and the members of local police and home guards, resumed at 6 am on Thursday, Mokhta said. The authorities had suspended the operation on Wednesday at around 10 pm. Ten bodies were recovered on Wednesday, while 13 others were rescued with injuries.

On Wednesday, the Bhawanagar station house officer (SHO) had said around 25 to 30 people were trapped under the debris. When the initial reports came, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had told the state assembly that 50-60 people were feared trapped under the debris but the exact number was not known.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who were killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the tragedy.

"PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," tweeted Prime Minister's office.

The landslide tragedy at Kinnaur is very saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and everything possible is being done to assist those still trapped. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his anguish at the deaths in the landslide. "It is sad to hear that many people have died and others are in danger due to landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for full success in the relief and rescue work."

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah both spoke to chief minister Jairam Thakur and assured of all possible help in the rescue and search operations.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan