‘Kill PM Modi To Save Constitution’: Congress Leader Raja Pateria Sparks Row, Booked

A senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister, Raja Pateria, made a controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking people to be prepared to "kill Modi" to save the Constitution of India and the future of minorities and Dalits.

The Madhya Pradesh government ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Pateria who made the remarks. In a viral video, Pateria can be heard, “Be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him.”

However, Pateria immediately clarified that he didn’t mean the murder of the prime minister, but political defeat.

After his remarks, Congress is facing a massive backlash with BJP leaders asking for the arrest of Raja Pateria and blaming Congress that their real face having been exposed.

Reacting to the video, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra called it an “unpardonable crime” and further ordered to register an FIR against Pateria. "Such statements show that today's Congress is not Mahatma Gandhi's Congress. It's the Congress of Italy that is afflicted with a Mussolini mindset," Mishra said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also slammed Congress and said, "The real side of those pretending to do a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is coming out."

"Respected PM Modi lives in the hearts of the people. He is the centre of admiration and faith for the entire country. Congress people can't face the PM in the electoral battle, and one Congress leader talks about his murder. This is the height of jealousy. This is excess hatred. Congress's real sentiments have been revealed, but such things won't be tolerated. An FIR is being registered, and the law will take its course," he said

In the video that surfaced over the internet, Congress leader Raja Pateria is seen talking about winning the elections and he tells the workers, “Modi will end elections, Modi will divide based on religion, caste, language; the lives of Dalits, tribals, and minorities are in danger. If the constitution is to be saved, then be ready to kill Modi."

Later, Pateria clarified that he follows the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violence and said that he meant it was necessary to defeat PM Modi electorally to protect minorities.