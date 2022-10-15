'Kharge Sir Is My Leader Too,' Says Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor, who is contesting for Congress President on October 17, has given a clarification on his recent comments that some in the party are assuming that there is an official candidate. It was seen as a reference to Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the other leader contesting for the top post of the "Grand Old Party".

"Kharge Sir is my leader too. We are not enemies. I am the candidate of change in Congress," said the veteran Congress leader in Assam's Guwahati, where he came to campaign for his candidature.

"People who supported me are not rebels or against the Gandhis...This is a wrong notion. The Gandhis are always with the Congress, and so are we. We are contesting the election with the spirit that whoever wins this election, it will be a victory of the Congress, "Tharoor said.

In an apparent dig at his rival Shashi Tharoor in the AICC presidential election, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also one of the front-runners for the top position of congress president, said earlier on Friday that he has no separate manifesto and only a single-point agenda to implement the party's Udaipur declaration.

Earlier, the Thiruvananthapuram MP attacked the Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, who tweeted in support of Kharge's candidacy. Tharoor said no party office-bearer is allowed to campaign for any candidate contesting for the post of Congress president.

Reacting to the incident that unfolded in the past few days, Congress Central Election Authority chairman, Madhusudan Mistry, said, "We are looking into the incident as to what can be done."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "I hope whoever the delegates are, they will succeed Shri Mallikarjun Kharge with a huge majority. After being successful, he will guide all of us, and the Congress will emerge stronger and emerge as the opposition. This is my thinking, my best wishes. May Kharge sahib be successful with huge votes."