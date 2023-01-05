Khanjawala Case: Police Rule Out Link Between Victim And Accused, Search On For 2 More Involved

FSL team conducts an inspection of the car along with the team of police at Sultanpuri police station in the Kanjhawala death case. (ANI Image)

THE DELHI police on Thursday ruled out any connection between the deceased victim, Anjali Singh and the five accused arrested in the horrific hit-and-drag case. Anjali Singh was returning to her home on a scooty on Sunday when she was mowed down by a car which dragged her for 13 kilometres in Delhi's Sultanpuri area. Apprehensions were raised over the incident as family members of the victim alleged that this was not just an accident but a murder and demanded murder charges against the accused.

"After the analysis of CCTV and CDR, we have not found any connection between the accused and the deceased. The accused were aware that there is a human body under the car. We are exploring legal process to take this case to a fast track court," Special CP (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda, as quoted by ANI, said.

The police also said that no link has been found between the victim's friend Nidhi, who was accompanying her when the accident took place, and the five accused. The police said that whether Anjali was drunk at that time or not will be cleared only after the final post-mortem report.

"The statement of the eyewitness Nidhi recorded. No link found between the eye witness and accused. We can only give a statement if she was drunk or not only after the post-mortem report, it does not have relevance to this case, as it is a case u/s 304 IPC," Hooda added.