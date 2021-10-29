Rome | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in the Italian capital city of Rome to take part in the 16th G20 Summit where he will join other world leaders in discussions on key global issues, including climate change and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Pope Francis in the Vatican during his two-day visit to Italy.

PM Modi called the G20 Summit an "important forum to deliberate on key global issues" and said that he is looking forward to "other programmes" during his visit to Rome.

"Landed in Rome to take part in the @g20org Summit, an important forum to deliberate on key global issues. I also look forward to other programmes through this visit to Rome," the PM shared on Twitter soon after landing.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Prime Minister was received by senior officials of the Italian government and the Ambassador of India in Italy.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter that PM Modi arrived to a warm welcome.

“Arrivo a Roma! PM @narendramodi arrives to a warm welcome in the Eternal City. Looking forward to extensive engagements in bilateral and multilateral formats,” Bagchi said in a tweet.

PM Modi is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, including one with Italian PM Mario Draghi.

According to news agency ANI, PM Modi is scheduled to have a brief meeting with European Union President Ursula Von Der Leyen and President of European Council Charles Michel on Friday.

Apart from attending the summit, which has its focus on the global economy, health, sustainable development, environment and climate change, there are likely to be meeting with heads of several states.

PM Modi said in his departure statement that he will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, the UK, from November 1-2 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"During my visit to Italy, I will also visit the Vatican City, to call on His Holiness Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin," Modi said on Thursday.

PM Modi is also expected to be hosted at the residence of the Italian PM in the evening. On October 30, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican early morning and will attend the G20 summit that has "Global Economy and Global Health" as the first session.

The same day, PM Modi is scheduled to have a meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron and a meeting with the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo. PM Modi is expected to have a meeting with Singapore PM Lee Hosein Loong as well.

The next day, the Prime Minister is expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit besides participating in discussions on "Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development". There will be a global summit on supply chain resilience, sources said.

Indian Sherpa Piyush Goyal has held various meetings with his counterparts.

Later today, PM Modi will pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Piazza Gandhi. Sources stated that there is a cultural event that PM Modi can attend and is likely to visit some historical sites as well.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta