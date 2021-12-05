New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is expected to meet on Monday, December 6 to deliberate upon additional booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination as well as vaccination for peadiatric age group between 12 to 18-year-old, news agency ANI reported while quoting its sources.

Ahmedabad-based Cadila Healthcare has already received Emergency Use Approval (EUA) for its ZyCov-D vaccine to be administered in the individuals above 12-year-old.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma