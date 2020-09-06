Kesavananda Bharati Swamiji of Edneer Mutt in Kerala's Kasargod died on Sunday at the age of 79. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences and hailed his contribution towards the empowerment of the downtrodden and community service.

"We will always remember Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. He was deeply attached to India’s rich culture and our great Constitution. He will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.





