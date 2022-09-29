Kerela High Court Orders PFI To Deposit 5.2 Crores As Damages

The Kerala High Court ordered the banned organisation PFI and its former state general secretary to deposit Rs. 5.2 crores with the Home Department as compensation for damages calculated by the KSRTC and the state government in relation to the hartal-related violence on September 23. The court stated that they must be held accountable for it.



The court ordered Abdul Sathar, the former state general secretary of PFI, to be made an accused in all the cases involving hartal violence, expressing concern that the state administration "did virtually nothing to prevent the hartal organisers from going ahead with their illegal demonstrations and incidental road blockages" despite a 2019 HC order against it.



A bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Mohammed Nias C P also ordered that when considering bail requests in those cases, magistrate and session courts should impose a requirement that requires payment of the sum calculated for property damage or destruction by the accused before granting them any relief.



"Citizens of the state cannot be made to live in fear solely because they do not have the organised might of the persons or political parties at whose instance such violent acts are perpetrated," the court said, as quoted by news agency PTI.



It also added that, according to media accounts, the police only took a passive role in handling the issue on September 23 up until the court became involved on that day.



"An effective compliance with our earlier order dated January 7, 2019 would have necessitated the state administration to ensure that no public procession, gathering or demonstration took place in the state if the same was in connection with a call for a flash hartal," the bench said, as quoted by news agency PTI.



The court directed the state government to take immediate steps under the Revenue Recovery Act to proceed against the assets/properties of PFI, the personal assets of its office bearers, including Sathar, for the realisation of the Rs 5.2 crores.

"The amounts so realized shall be purely provisional and shall be duly accounted for and held by the state government in a separate and dedicated account, for disbursal to those claimants who are identified by the Claims Commissioner as entitled to such amounts.

"The respondents shall also be liable to such further amounts as are found to be payable to the claimants in the adjudication proceedings before the Claims Commissioner," the court said.



On October 17, the bench set the matter for hearing by the state administration on the steps it had taken to follow the court's instructions.



The decision was made in response to a petition filed by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) through attorney Deepu Thankan, who was demanding more than Rs 5 crores in damages from PFI and Sathar for harm done to the KSRTC's buses and reduced service on September 23.



The state administration informed the hearing panel that stringent and impartial legal action had been taken in response to every infringement identified during the hartal.