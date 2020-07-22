Her act full of compassion which won millions of hearts online was filmed by an onlooker and posted on social media and it hurled praises from netizens.

In a video that went viral earlier this month, Supriya was seen chasing a bus to help a visually impaired man on the street. She was seen running back to the man, walking with him to the bus and helping him board safely. (Picture credits: Amar Prasad Reddy/Twitter)

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Kerala woman's kind gesture to help a visually impaired man board the bus earlier this month has earned her a new house. Impressed by her good deed, the chairman of Joyalukkas Group in a big surprise rewarded her act of kindness with a new house.

Joy Alukkas, chairman of Joyalukkas Group told the woman named Supriya to visit the head office in Thrissur for a surprise which turned out to be a residential house in her name. The chairman also visited her rented accommodation to congratulated her on helping the man, reports Hindustan Times.

'Kindness is beautiful': A few days back a woman who helped visually-impaired man to get on the bus is now invited to meet chairman of #Joyallukas and was gifted a residential house.

Her act full of compassion which won millions of hearts online was filmed by an onlooker and posted on social media and it hurled praises from netizens. According to an online Malayalam website, Manorama Online, the woman Supriya was waiting outside the store when she spotted the aim in the need of help. The woman has been working at a textile shop called Jolly Silks in the town of Thiruvalla for three years.

“I never thought it will be such a huge surprise. I was in tears as hundreds of workers of the group cheered me. It was a spontaneous act and I never thought this will fetch me so much of praise and love,” said Supriya in a statement to Hindustan Times. The woman whose husband works in a private company has two children.

“You must have done so much good work and that might have prompted you to do this also. Kindness will flow and never dry in this world’. I was moved by these words of Jolly Alukkas, wife of the chairman,” she said.

she made this world a better place to live.kindness is beautiful!😍



உலகம் அன்பான மனிதர்களால் அழகாகிறது#kindness #love pic.twitter.com/B2Nea2wKQ4 — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) July 8, 2020

