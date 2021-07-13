It was on January 30, 2020, that the third-year medical student from Wuhan university tested positive for COVID-19, becoming India's first COVID-19 patient, days after she had returned home following semester holidays.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a surprising development, a woman doctor from Kerala, who was India's first COVID-19 patient has been tested positive for the deadly pathogen again nearly 1.5 years after she contracted the virus in January 2020. According to a report by news agency PTI quoting health authorities in Kerala's Thrissur, the woman medico tested positive on Tuesday, however, she remains to be asymptomatic and doing fine at her home.

The doctors said that she was headed to Delhi for study purposes prior to which her samples were tested. The RT-PCR report came out to be positive while the antigen test showed her negative for the virus. "She is reinfected with COVID-19. Her RT-PCR is positive, the antigen is negative. She is asymptomatic," Thrissur District Medical Officer Dr KJ Reena said as quoted by news agency Press Trust of India.

"Her samples were tested as she was prepared to go to New Delhi for study purposes. Then the RT-PCR result turned out to be positive. The woman is currently at home and "she is OK," the doctor further added.

It was on January 30, 2020, that the third-year medical student from Wuhan university tested positive for COVID-19, becoming India's first COVID-19 patient, days after she had returned home following semester holidays. After nearly three weeks of treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, she had tested negative twice for the virus, confirming her recovery, and was discharged on February 20, 2020.

Since then, over 3.90 million people in the country had tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 while more than 4.10 lakh people have succumbed to it, making India one of the worst-hit countries by the COVID-19. Meanwhile, several other cases of reinfection have also been reported from across the country.

(With PTI Inputs)

