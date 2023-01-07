Kerala Woman Dies After Eating Biryani She Ordered Online, Probe Initiated

The girl was receiving treatment at a private hospital before being transferred to a different hospital in Mangaluru, Karnataka, where she died later. (Image Used For Representation/ ANI.)

In another incident of suspected food poisoning, a 20-year-old woman died after allegedly consuming ‘Kuzhimanthi’, a biryani dish from a local hotel that is popular in the state of Kerala. As per police officials, Anju Sreeparvathy, from Perumbala, close to Kasaragod, had eaten Kuzhimanthi which she had ordered online from the Romansia restaurant in Kasaragod on December 31 and was reportedly receiving treatment since then.

“A case has been registered after her parents filed the complaint. The girl died early Saturday morning," a police official was quoted as saying by PTI. The official added that further action will be taken based on the forensic report.

The girl was receiving treatment at a private hospital before being transferred to a different hospital in Mangaluru, Karnataka, where she died later. Meanwhile, the Health Minister of Kerala, Veena George, ordered a probe into the incident. "Directions have been issued to the Food Safety Commissioner to file a report with regard to the incident. The DMO is also looking into the incident and the treatment given to the girl," Veena George told reporters at Pathanamthitta.

She further said that the license of hotels which are accused of food poisoning will be cancelled under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA). A nurse from Kottayam Medical College allegedly died earlier this week after eating food from a restaurant in Kozhikode.

