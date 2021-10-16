New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rains lashed Kerala forcing the authorities to issue a red alert in 5 districts while 7 districts are given an orange alert and two districts are under yellow alert, thereby indicating that all the 14 districts in the state are experiencing heavy rains. Heavy rains have been lashing the state starting Friday evening leaving roads at several places flooded and normal traffic affected at quite a number of places.

The IMD sounded a red alert in five districts including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur, while an orange alert was issued for 7 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

This came after Heavy rains lashed Kerala, especially the south and central regions on Saturday, causing water-logging in several areas and leaving many rivers in spate. The water level in some rivers is expected to rise and shutters of certain dams are likely to be opened.

#WATCH Kanjirappally in Kottayam district inundated due to incessant rainfall; IMD issues Red alert for the district #Kerala pic.twitter.com/hzwBq4alx2 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

"Under the influence of the Low pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast, Kerala is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls till the morning of October 17. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected on 18th and further reduction in rainfall from 19th morning," an IMD statement said here.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the India Meteorological Department has warned of widespread heavy rains in the state due to the Low-Pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea. Appealing to the people of the state to keep extra vigil in the next 24 hours, he said in a Facebook post that the rains already hit the south and central districts and it would intensify in the northern districts also by the evening as per the weather forecast.

Meanwhile, two children had a miraculous escape after a portion of the wall of their house collapsed in incessant rains on Friday night at Chempakamangalam in the capital district where rains have been battering the city and rural areas alike since last night. The wall collapsed on the bed, where the children were asleep, but they escaped with minor injuries.

Destruction of roads was reported in many places including in Kollam and Kottayam districts while severe waterlogging made life miserable in the Kuttanad region, popularly known as the 'rice bowl' of the state spread in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

The Thrissur district administration urged people living in low-lying and other disaster-prone areas and on the banks of rivers to move to safer places as per the instructions received from the authorities. Fishing boats are prohibited from venturing into the sea, they added.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan