Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: Prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC was imposed in Kerala's Alappuzha on Sunday after back-to-back killings of two political leaders - one of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) - in the state's coastal district, said the police.

The BJP worker, who was allegedly hacked to death by some unknown assialants inside his house on Sunday, has been identified as Ranjith Sreenivasan, who was party's OBC Morcha's state secretary. His killing comes a day after SDPI state secretary KS Shan was brutally attacked on Saturday night while he was on his way back home.

He lost his life at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kochi around midnight during treatment. The SDPI has accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) behind the attack on Shan. However, the BJP has refuted the charges and blamed the SDPI for the killings.

"SDPI is into a killing spree and Ranjith Sreenivasan was a popular advocate and a senior leader of the BJP at Alappuzha district. It is indeed shocking and the police have failed miserably in containing the violence. SDPI has been trying to play with the blood of innocent BJP, RSS workers and they started the killing by murdering ABVP leader Nandu a few months back. This has to be stopped otherwise Alappuzha district would turn into a battlefield," BJP Alappuzha district president Gopakumar.

The Kerala Police, on the other hand, said that Shan was on his way home when a car rammed into his bike and as he fell down, the assailants assaulted him leading to his death. It suspects that Sreenivas was killed in retaliation to the attack on Shan, adding that a probe has been ordered.

"More investigation is required. One murder occurred yesterday night and the second happened around 6:30 am today. We have imposed Section 144; questioning suspicious people. We are checking if there is any link between the murders," news agency ANI quoted Alappuzha SP G Jaidev as saying.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the killings and said that the "government will not allow anyone to take law into their hands. Such perpetrators will be dealt with sternly." "Such narrow minded and inhumane acts is bad for the state. The murder groups and their hatred filled approach should be singled out and kept away from civil society," he said in a statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma