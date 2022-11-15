Kerala University Row: Protests Outside Raj Bhavan; Yechury Alleges 'Governor Advancing BJP's Objectives'

AMID the turmoil between the Kerala government and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, thousands of CPI(M) workers on Tuesday marched towards the Raj Bhavan, office cum residence of the Governor, against the Governor's refusal to give his ascent to the Ordinances pertaining to the higher education sector. The CPIM march was led by the party's General Secretary and senior politician Sitaram Yechury.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad are at loggerheads for the past few months over the alleged illegal appointments of the Vice Chancellors of state-run universities. Arif Mohammad Khan had in past also asked nine VCs of state-run universities to resign from their posts. Later the VCs of nine universities moved the High Court challenging the Governor's order to tender their resignations.

The Governor is currently staying in New Delhi and will return to Kerala on November 20. The Kerala Police have beefed up security at the Raj Bhavan Thiruvananthapuram. At the protest site, Sitaram Yechuri said that a strange and unhealthy situation has surfaced and the dissent between the Governor and the Government has affected the health of democracy.

"I have known this governor for the past three decades and the present situation is a policy matter issue and not a personal issue. The higher education sector in the country is the issue and it is not just in Kerala but in all the non-BJP ruled states, this has become an issue. The office of the governor is reduced as an office advancing the political objective of the Centre," said Yechuri, as quoted by IANS.

Sitaram Yechuri further said that the universities in Kerala have high ratings and that the youth of the state has the potential. "But the Sangh Parivar's agenda is to control the minds as they are not interested in creative minds. The Modi government wants centralisation of education, as the future of India is to be changed into a monolithic nature, which will destroy the secular nature of our country. So we all should come together and defeat this sinister project of the Sangh Parivar forces," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP State Chief K Surendran moved to the Kerala High Court alleging the march was to build pressure on the Governor to agree to the proposal of laws. However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet ministers have not attended the agitation.