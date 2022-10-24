Kerala Varsity Vice Chancellors Resist Governor Order Seeking Resignation, Approach HC

The Kerala High Court will hold a special sitting at 4 pm on Monday to consider the petitions. (Image: ANI)

VICE Chancellors of nine universities in Kerala on Monday approached the High Court, challenging Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's order to tender resignations. The Kerala High Court will hold a special sitting today at 4 pm to consider the petitions.

Governor Arif Khan, who is the Chancellor of Universities in Kerala, stirred a row in the state after he sought the resignations on Sunday. However, his order faced open rebellion from the Vice Chancellors, who refused to step down.

Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran said that he will not tender his resignation as sought by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who had a day earlier sought the resignation of Vice Chancellors of nine universities in the state.

"I have received the decision of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan but I will not submit my resignation. The resignation of the VC is based either on financial irregularities or bad behaviour and neither of this has happened here. This is a fake accusation," news agency ANI quoted the Kannur University Vice Chancellor on Monday.

Ravindran said that a case relating to his appointment as the Kannur VC is pending before the Supreme Court. "How could the Chancellor terminate the VC when there is a case in the court?" the Kannur VC asked.

Among the nine asked to tender their resignations are, Vice Chancellors of the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut and Thunachath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University have been asked to resign from the post.

Governor Acting As Tool Of RSS: Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also called out the move saying, "Governor is misusing Chancellor post to exercise more powers than he holds. It's undemocratic and an encroachment on VCs' powers. Governor post is not to move against government, but to uphold constitution's dignity. He's acting as a tool of RSS."

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury also alleged that the Governor's decision was politically motivated and he was acting on the behest of RSS. "Governor has no authority to give such a direction. This is arbitrary, illegal and politically motivated. They want to control and destroy the higher education system of Kerala," he said.

"They want to appoint RSS workers there and control the higher education system so that they are able to propagate Hindutva ideology in educational institutions. It'll be challenged in court as Constitution doesn't permit Governor to issue any such order," said Yechury.

SC Order Quashing Appointment Of VC

The Governor issued the order upholding the Supreme Court order which quashed the appointment of MS Rajashree as the Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. A bench of justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar allowed the appeal filed by Professor Sreejith PS challenging the Kerala High Court order dated August 2, 2021.

The court noted that even as per Section 13(4) of the University Act, 2015, the Committee shall recommend unanimously a panel of not less than three suitable persons from amongst the eminent persons in the field of engineering sciences, which shall be placed before the Visitor/Chancellor.

As per the UGC Regulations also, the Visitor/Chancellor shall appoint the Vice Chancellor out of the panel of names recommended by the Search Committee. Therefore, when only one name was recommended and the panel of names was not recommended, the Chancellor had no option to consider the names of the other candidates, the top court observed.At a recent event, Governor Khan while pointing out the issue of the VC appointment to various universities in Kerala said the Supreme Court itself had earlier made it clear that the appointment of the vice-chancellors was the responsibility of the Governor.

"Supreme Court has made it clear appointment of Vice Chancellor is the only responsibility of the Chancellor. The state government has no role in it," he said.

(With ANI inputs)