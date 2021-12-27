New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: NITI Aayog on Monday has released the fourth edition of the State Health Index. They released the rankings by taking the period 2019-20 into account. On overall ranking based on the composite index score in 2019–20, Kerala has managed to regain the top spot again while UP took the last.

The report pointed out that for the fourth consecutive round Kerala emerged as the best performer in terms of overall performance.

The report, however, added that Uttar Pradesh topped in terms of incremental performance by registering the highest incremental change from the base year (2018-19) to the reference year (2019-20).

"Among the ‘Larger States’, in terms of annual incremental performance, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Telangana are the top three ranking states," revealed the health Index.

Telangana performed well both in terms of overall performance as well as incremental performance and secured the third position in both instances.

While, it further revealed that, "Among ‘Smaller States’, Mizoram and Meghalaya registered the maximum annual incremental progress. Among UTs, Delhi, followed by Jammu and Kashmir, showed the best incremental performance."

Bihar and Madhya Pradesh were the second and third-worst performers, respectively, on health parameters.

According to the report by NITI Ayog, the health index is a weighted composite score incorporating 24 indicators covering key aspects of health performance and it comprises select indicators in three domains that are health outcomes, governance and information, and key inputs and processes.

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar released the report today and said: "States are beginning to take cognizance of indices such as the State Health Index and use them in their policymaking and resource allocation."

This report is an example of both competitive and cooperative federalism, Kumar added.

The report has been prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) with technical assistance from the World Bank.

According to an official statement, the importance of this annual tool was re-emphasized by MoHFW's decision to link the index to incentives under the National Health Mission.

This has been instrumental in shifting the focus from budget spending and inputs to outputs and outcomes, it added.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh