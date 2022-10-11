Kerala Shocker: 2 Women Beheaded As 'Human Sacrifices' In Black Magic Rituals; Three Arrested

IN A horrific case, two women in Kerala, who were reported to be missing, were found murdered and buried by a couple in a suspected case of “human sacrifice” in Kerala's Thiruvalla. The Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju confirmed this on Tuesday and said the police arrested three persons, including one woman.

"This was done as part of a ritualistic human sacrifice. The couple was taken into custody on the statement of Shafi and all three are now being taken to the house of the couple. This is a very complicated case and there are several layers in the case," the Commissioner said.

According to police, the victims were identified as Padma and Roslin. Roslin and Padma, two lottery sellers from the Ernakulam region, were reported missing in June and September, respectively. The incident took place in the Pathanamthitta district. During the course of their investigation, the police came to learn of the "human sacrifice."

Two dismembered bodies were found buried inside the premises of a house in the Pathanamthitta district. The murder took place on June 6 and September 26, it happened within 24 hours of the two women who went missing.

The arrested persons have been identified as one Shafi and the couple as Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila. The couple used to run a massage centre near Aranmula in Pathanamithitta district in their home.

The police said the main suspect lured the women to be sacrificed. Money was his driving force. The police is being investigated whether the accused had approached more women for the “human sacrifice rituals”.

"The body of the lady who disappeared last month will be exhumed and will be sent for forensic experts. The motive of the crime has been confessed as human sacrifice and we got it from the statement of the couple and it was done for financial betterment," said Nagaraju as quoted by IANS.