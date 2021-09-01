The number of active cases has increased to 3,78,181 and comprise 1.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.51 per cent, the ministry said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With 41,965 people testing positive for COVID-19, India's total tally of cases rose to 3,28,10,845, while active cases have increased to 3,78,181, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,39,020 with 460 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases has increased to 3,78,181 and comprise 1.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.51 per cent, the ministry said. It said that active cases increased by 7,541 in a span of 24 hours.

On Tuesday, 16,06,785 tests were conducted, taking the total cumulative tests done so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 52,31,84,293. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.61 per cent, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 2.58 per cent and it has been below three per cent for the last 68 days, it said and added that the trend of less than 50,000 daily cases is being reported for 66 consecutive days now. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 3,19,93,644, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

With 1.33 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, the highest ever in a single day, the cumulative doses given in the country under the vaccination drive has exceeded 65.41 crore, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, of the total cases and deaths reported in the country, Kerala recorded 30,203 fresh COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths during the last 24 hours. The latest spike took the overall caseload in the state to 40,57,233 and the fatalities to 20,788. The test positivity rate (TPR), which had dipped to 16.74 per cent on Monday, rose to 18.86 per cent after testing of 1,60,152 samples in the last 24 hours.

Since Monday, 20,687 people have recovered from the infection taking the total recoveries to 38,17,004 and the number of active cases to 2,18,892. Among the 14 districts of the state, Malappuram recorded the highest with 3,576 cases followed by Ernakulam (3,548), Kollam (3,188), Kozhikode (3,066), Thrissur (2,806), Palakkad (2,672), Thiruvananthapuram (1,980), Kottayam (1,938), Kannur (1,927), Alappuzha (1,833), Pathanamthitta (1,251), Wayanad (1,044) and Idukki (906).

