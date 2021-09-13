India Coronavirus News: The Union Health Ministry said that India's recovery rate continues to stand at 97.54 per cent while the case mortality rate is at 1.33 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday continued to report a decline in daily COVID-19 cases after it reported 27,254 new infections and 219 deaths in the last 24 hours. Out of the total cases and deaths, Kerala recorded 20,240 new positives and 67 fatalities, said the Union Health Ministry.

As per the Health Ministry data, India's total caseload stands at 3.32 crore, out of which 3.74 lakh cases are active. It also said that 3.24 crore patients have recovered from the infection while 4.42 lakh people have succumbed to the pathogen.

The Health Ministry said that India's recovery rate continues to stand at 97.54 per cent while the case mortality rate is at 1.33 per cent. It also said that 74.38 crore vaccine jabs have been administered in India so far.

Following is the state-wise record of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 7444 129 Andhra Pradesh 15110 2000877 13998 Arunachal Pradesh 526 52936 270 Assam 5702 583652 5751 Bihar 81 716088 9658 Chandigarh 30 64307 817 Chhattisgarh 376 990930 13558 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10660 4 Delhi 390 1412760 25083 Goa 738 170882 3217 Gujarat 165 815370 10082 Haryana 492 760467 9686 Himachal Pradesh 1536 210519 3636 Jammu and Kashmir 1285 321205 4414 Jharkhand 127 342813 5133 Karnataka 16683 2907548 37504 Kerala 222815 4130065 22551 Ladakh 30 20367 207 Lakshadweep 3 10297 51 Madhya Pradesh 138 781686 10517 Maharashtra 51244 6308491 138142 Manipur 2747 112536 1811 Meghalaya 1813 74964 1356 Mizoram 12396 58747 238 Nagaland 618 29373 639 Odisha 6136 1002128 8098 Puducherry 930 122022 1823 Punjab 306 584281 16453 Rajasthan 89 945147 8954 Sikkim 836 29411 377 Tamil Nadu 16473 2582198 35168 Telangana 5258 652398 3895 Tripura 505 82310 805 Uttarakhand 312 335522 7389 Uttar Pradesh 177 1686487 22883 West Bengal 8187 1530144 18577 Total 374269 32447032 442874

(The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

While India has been reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases for the last few days, the Health Ministry has asked the states and union territories (UTs), especially Maharashtra and Kerala, to ensure that appropriate norms are followed during the upcoming festive season to avoid a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination status in the country. In his meeting, he underscored the need to rapidly augment the entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA plants.

"It was discussed that across the world, there are countries where the number of active Covid cases continues to remain high. In India too, the figures from states like Maharashtra and Kerala indicate that there can be no room for complacency," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

