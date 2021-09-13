Kerala sees decline in COVID cases, logs 20,240 new infections; India's active tally drops to 3.74 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday continued to report a decline in daily COVID-19 cases after it reported 27,254 new infections and 219 deaths in the last 24 hours. Out of the total cases and deaths, Kerala recorded 20,240 new positives and 67 fatalities, said the Union Health Ministry.
As per the Health Ministry data, India's total caseload stands at 3.32 crore, out of which 3.74 lakh cases are active. It also said that 3.24 crore patients have recovered from the infection while 4.42 lakh people have succumbed to the pathogen.
The Health Ministry said that India's recovery rate continues to stand at 97.54 per cent while the case mortality rate is at 1.33 per cent. It also said that 74.38 crore vaccine jabs have been administered in India so far.
Following is the state-wise record of the COVID-19 crisis in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|9
|7444
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|15110
|2000877
|13998
|Arunachal Pradesh
|526
|52936
|270
|Assam
|5702
|583652
|5751
|Bihar
|81
|716088
|9658
|Chandigarh
|30
|64307
|817
|Chhattisgarh
|376
|990930
|13558
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|6
|10660
|4
|Delhi
|390
|1412760
|25083
|Goa
|738
|170882
|3217
|Gujarat
|165
|815370
|10082
|Haryana
|492
|760467
|9686
|Himachal Pradesh
|1536
|210519
|3636
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1285
|321205
|4414
|Jharkhand
|127
|342813
|5133
|Karnataka
|16683
|2907548
|37504
|Kerala
|222815
|4130065
|22551
|Ladakh
|30
|20367
|207
|Lakshadweep
|3
|10297
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|138
|781686
|10517
|Maharashtra
|51244
|6308491
|138142
|Manipur
|2747
|112536
|1811
|Meghalaya
|1813
|74964
|1356
|Mizoram
|12396
|58747
|238
|Nagaland
|618
|29373
|639
|Odisha
|6136
|1002128
|8098
|Puducherry
|930
|122022
|1823
|Punjab
|306
|584281
|16453
|Rajasthan
|89
|945147
|8954
|Sikkim
|836
|29411
|377
|Tamil Nadu
|16473
|2582198
|35168
|Telangana
|5258
|652398
|3895
|Tripura
|505
|82310
|805
|Uttarakhand
|312
|335522
|7389
|Uttar Pradesh
|177
|1686487
|22883
|West Bengal
|8187
|1530144
|18577
|Total
|374269
|32447032
|442874
(The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
While India has been reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases for the last few days, the Health Ministry has asked the states and union territories (UTs), especially Maharashtra and Kerala, to ensure that appropriate norms are followed during the upcoming festive season to avoid a possible third wave of the pandemic.
Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination status in the country. In his meeting, he underscored the need to rapidly augment the entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA plants.
"It was discussed that across the world, there are countries where the number of active Covid cases continues to remain high. In India too, the figures from states like Maharashtra and Kerala indicate that there can be no room for complacency," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
