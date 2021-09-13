New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday continued to report a decline in daily COVID-19 cases after it reported 27,254 new infections and 219 deaths in the last 24 hours. Out of the total cases and deaths, Kerala recorded 20,240 new positives and 67 fatalities, said the Union Health Ministry.

As per the Health Ministry data, India's total caseload stands at 3.32 crore, out of which 3.74 lakh cases are active. It also said that 3.24 crore patients have recovered from the infection while 4.42 lakh people have succumbed to the pathogen.

The Health Ministry said that India's recovery rate continues to stand at 97.54 per cent while the case mortality rate is at 1.33 per cent. It also said that 74.38 crore vaccine jabs have been administered in India so far.

Following is the state-wise record of the COVID-19 crisis in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 7444 129
Andhra Pradesh 15110 2000877 13998
Arunachal Pradesh 526 52936 270
Assam 5702 583652 5751
Bihar 81 716088 9658
Chandigarh 30 64307 817
Chhattisgarh 376 990930 13558
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10660 4
Delhi 390 1412760 25083
Goa 738 170882 3217
Gujarat 165 815370 10082
Haryana 492 760467 9686
Himachal Pradesh 1536 210519 3636
Jammu and Kashmir 1285 321205 4414
Jharkhand 127 342813 5133
Karnataka 16683 2907548 37504
Kerala 222815 4130065 22551
Ladakh 30 20367 207
Lakshadweep 3 10297 51
Madhya Pradesh 138 781686 10517
Maharashtra 51244 6308491 138142
Manipur 2747 112536 1811
Meghalaya 1813 74964 1356
Mizoram 12396 58747 238
Nagaland 618 29373 639
Odisha 6136 1002128 8098
Puducherry 930 122022 1823
Punjab 306 584281 16453
Rajasthan 89 945147 8954
Sikkim 836 29411 377
Tamil Nadu 16473 2582198 35168
Telangana 5258 652398 3895
Tripura 505 82310 805
Uttarakhand 312 335522 7389
Uttar Pradesh 177 1686487 22883
West Bengal 8187 1530144 18577
Total 374269 32447032 442874

(The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

While India has been reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases for the last few days, the Health Ministry has asked the states and union territories (UTs), especially Maharashtra and Kerala, to ensure that appropriate norms are followed during the upcoming festive season to avoid a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination status in the country. In his meeting, he underscored the need to rapidly augment the entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA plants.

"It was discussed that across the world, there are countries where the number of active Covid cases continues to remain high. In India too, the figures from states like Maharashtra and Kerala indicate that there can be no room for complacency," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma