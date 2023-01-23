Kerala Road Accident: Five Youth Killed After Car Collides With Truck In Alappuzha

The incident happened late night on the national highway according to the Ambalappuzha Police, as reported by ANI.

Four out of five youths died on the spot and one died later in a hospital. (Image Used For Representation/ ANI.)

FIVE youngsters were killed in an accident near Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha district of Kerala after their car collided with a truck that was going in the direction of Thiruvananthapuram. Four out of five youngsters died on the spot and one died later in a hospital.

