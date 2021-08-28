India Coronavirus News: Kerala continues to be the top contributor in India's daily COVID-19 caseload as it reported 32,801 new cases in the last 24 hours with a TPR of 19.22 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active caseload continued to rise on Saturday after the country reported a single-day spike of 46,759 new cases, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily. At present, India's total caseload stands at 3.26 crore, out of which 3.59 cases are active.

Kerala continues to be the top contributor in India's daily COVID-19 caseload as it reported 32,801 new cases in the last 24 hours with a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 19.22 per cent, the Health Ministry said. This is the fourth consecutive day when Kerala has reported more than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Here are key things you need to know about the COVID-19 numbers in India:

1. Maharashtra also remains a cause of concern as the state reported 4,654 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the Health Ministry. Mizoram, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh also reported a spike in cases after the two states reported 905, 816 and 1,515 new positives respectively.

2. India's death toll currently stands at 4.37 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.34 per cent, which is the lowest in the world, said the Health Ministry, adding that 509 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

3. Out of 509 new deaths, 179 fatalities were reported from Kerala while 170 patients succumbed to infection in Maharashtra. Odisha and Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, reported 69 and 21 deaths respectively.

4. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also said that India's recovery rate continues to stand at 97.56 per cent as 3.18 crore patients recovered from the infection. It said that 31,374 patients had recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

5. It further said that India has administered 62.29 crore vaccine doses under the nationwide inoculation drive so far. It said that over 1 crore doses were inoculated on Friday.

"Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," tweeted PM Modi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma