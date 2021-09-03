India Coronavirus News: The Union Health Ministry said that India's COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 1.34 per cent while the recovery rate is at 97.45 per cent. It also said that 45,352 new cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload on Friday reached 3.99 lakh after the country reported a single-day spike of 45,352 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. Out of the total cases, the Health Ministry said that 32,097 cases were reported in Kerala.

It also said that 366 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4.39 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.34 per cent. Meanwhile, India's recovery rate has improved to 97.45 per cent as 3.20 crore patients have recovered from the infection.

Here are the key things you need to know about the COVID-19 numbers in India:

* Kerala reported 32,097 new COVID-19 infections and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours that pushed its caseload and toll to 41.22 lakh and 21,149 respectively. Currently, the southern state, which has become a COVID-19 hotspot, has 2.40 lakh active cases.

* Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,342 new cases and 55 fatalities during the same period that pushed its caseload and death toll to 64.73 lakh and 1.37 lakh respectively. At present, the state has 50,607 active cases.

* Other states where COVID-19 cases have slightly increased in India are Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh currently have 1.64 lakh, 8,734, 18,404 and 14,702 active COVID-19 cases.

* As India continues to see a spike in daily COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry has said that mass gatherings should be discouraged but if attending it is essential then full vaccination should be a prerequisite. It has also warned that the second wave of coronavirus infection in India was not yet over.

* The weekly positivity rate was showing an overall declining trend since the week ending May 10. However, 39 districts reported over 10 per cent weekly COVID-19 positivity rate in the week ending August 31 while in 38 districts it was between five and 10 per cent, it said in a press briefing.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma