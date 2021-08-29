Kerala reports over 30k COVID cases again as TPR drops to 18.67%; India's active tally rises to 3.68 lakh | Updates

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active caseload on Sunday jumped to 3.68 lakh after the country reported a single-day spike of 45,083 new cases with a positivity rate of 2.56 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that the total COVID-19 tally in the nation stands at 3.26 crore.

It said that Kerala continues to be the COVID-19 hotspot in India as the southern state reported 31,265 new cases in the last 24 hours. However, it said that the state's test positivity rate (TPR) has dropped to 18.67 per cent from 19.22 on August 27.

Here's all you need to know about the COVID-19 numbers in India:

1. Apart from Kerala, Maharashtra has been reporting a surge in daily COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, the state reported 4,831 that pushed its tally to 64.52 lakh.

2. Meanwhile, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal reported 886, 325, 1,229, 1,321 and 661 new cases respectively.

3. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that 460 COVID-19 deaths were reported in India during the same period that pushed the country's toll to 4.37 lakh with a case fatality rate of 1.34 per cent. Out of 460 new deaths, Kerala recorded 153 fatalities while 126 people succumbed to the infection in Maharashtra.

4. India's recovery rate, on the other hand, has climbed to 97.53 per cent as 3.18 crore patients have recovered from the infection, said the ministry. It noted that 35,840 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

5. The Centre has expressed concerns over the spike in India's active caseload and asked state and union territory (UT) governments to ensure there is no large gathering and that they take pro-active measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

6. The Union Home Ministry has also extended the coronavirus-induced restrictions in India till September 30, asking states and UTs to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the coming festive season.

"It is important to identify warning signs of potential surges early on and to take appropriate measures to curb the spread. This would require a localised approach, as has been mentioned in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) advisories dated April 25 and June 28," it said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma