New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday saw a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases after the country recorded a single-day spike of 33,376 new infections that pushed its total caseload to 3.32 crore, said the Union Health Ministry. The country had reported 34,973 fresh cases on Friday.

Though the country saw a dip in its daily cases, the active caseload has increased marginally to 3.91 lakh, the Health Ministry noted. It also said that 3.23 crore patients have recovered from the infection while 4.42 lakh people have succumbed to COVID-19 in India.

Currently, India's COVID-19 case mortality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the lowest in the world, while the recovery rate is at 97.49 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

Here's everything you need to know about the COVID-19 numbers in India:

1. Out of the news cases and fresh deaths in India, Kerala recorded 25,010 infections and 177 fatalities. The state's total COVID-19 caseload and toll at present stands at 43.34 lakh and 22,303 respectively with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 16.53 per cent.

2. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, reported 4,154 new cases and 44 deaths during the same time period that pushed the caseload and toll to 64.91 lakh and 1.38 lakh respectively. The state's recovery rate stands at 97.05 per cent while the fatality rate is at 2.12 per cent.

3. On the other hand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal -- states where cases are rising -- reported 967, 1,631, 220, 1,608 and 753 fresh infections respectively in the last 24 hours.

4. With a rise in COVID-19 cases in a few states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a crucial meet to review the situation in the country. During his meeting, PM Modi underscored the need to rapidly augment the entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA plants.

5. The Prime Minister was also briefed about the concentration of cases in a few geographies, districts with high test positivity as well as the week on week test positivity rate in the country in the meeting.

"It was discussed that across the world, there are countries where the number of active Covid cases continues to remain high. In India too, the figures from states like Maharashtra and Kerala indicate that there can be no room for complacency," his office said in a statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma