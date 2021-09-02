India Coronavirus News: The Health Ministry also said that 509 deaths were reported in India during the same period that pushed the toll to 4.39 lakh with a case fatality rate of 1.34 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 tally on Thursday increased by 11,402 after the country reported 47,092 new cases, the biggest single-day spike in nearly two months, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Health Ministry data, India's total caseload stands at 3.28 crore, out of which 3.89 cases are active.

The Health Ministry also said that 509 deaths were reported in India during the same period that pushed the toll to 4.39 lakh with a case fatality rate of 1.34 per cent. It also said that 3.20 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, taking India's recovery rate to 97.48 per cent.

Here are the latest updates from the big story:

1. Out of the 47,092 new cases, Kerala reported 32,803 positives with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 18.76 per cent, said the Health Ministry. It also said that 173 deaths were reported in Kerala during the same period.

2. The Kerala health department said that 3.17 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, out of which 1.74 lakh were tested in the last 24 hours. It said that Kerala has 2.29 lakh active COVID-19 cases while 38.38 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

3. Besides Kerala, Maharashtra, another COVID-19 hotspot in India, reported 4,456 new cases and 183 fatalities that pushed its caseload and toll to 64.69 lakh and 1.37 lakh respectively. The state's recovery rate stands at 97.03 per cent while it has 51,078 active cases as of now.

4. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal have14,473, 9,865, 6,546, 16,620, 5,852 and 8,801 active COVID-19 cases, said the Health Ministry.

5. The Health Ministry also said that the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.62 per cent while 66.30 crore anti-COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. It noted that 81.09 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma