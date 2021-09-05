India Coronavirus News: Out of the 42,766 new cases in India, Kerala reported 29,682 positives with a TPR of 17.54 per cent. The southern state also reported 142 fatalities during the same period.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 caseload continued to rise on Sunday and crossed the grim mark of 4.10 lakh once again after the country reported a single-day spike of 42,766 new infections with a positivity rate of 2.45 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In its daily updates, the Health Ministry said that India's death toll has crossed the 4.40 lakh-mark with 308 fatalities in the last 24 hours. However, 3.21 crore patients, it said, have recovered from the infection, taking India's recovery rate to 97.42 per cent, the highest in the world.

1. Out of the new cases and deaths in India, Kerala reported 29,682 positives and 142 fatalities with a Total Positivity Rate (TPR) of 17.54 per cent. The bulk of the cases from Kerala were reported in Thrissur (3,474), Ernakulam (3,456) and Malappuram (3,166).

2. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,130 new COVID-19 cases and 64 fatalities during the same period. The state's total caseload and toll stand at 64.82 lakh and 1.37 lakh respectively with a recovery rate of 97.02 per cent.

3. Karnataka, which has also been seeing a spike in cases, has reported 983 infections and logged 21 deaths, taking its total caseload to 29.54 lakh and the toll to 37,401. This is the first time in a week when Karnataka has reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. The state had on August 30 reported 973 new cases.

4. Amid the rising cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that his government will issue some new guidelines to restrict these rallies and large-scale events, violating the COVID-19 protocols. "We are taking all these things seriously, as few such events have taken place, we will once again announce guidelines for such events," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

5. Meanwhile, other states where active COVID-19 cases are on a rise are Andhra Pradesh (14,883), Mizoram (10,981), Odisha (6,413), Tamil Nadu (16,315) and West Bengal (8,679).

