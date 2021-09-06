India Coronavirus News: In its daily updates, the Health Ministry said that the daily positivity rate was at 2.76 per cent on Monday while the recovery rate continues to stand at 97.44 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday saw a marginal decline in its active COVID-19 caseload which has dropped to 4.04 lakh. As per the Union Health Ministry, 38,948 new COVID-19 cases and 219 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours that pushed the country's caseload and toll to 3.30 crore and 4.40 lakh respectively.

In its daily updates, the Health Ministry said that the daily positivity rate was at 2.76 per cent on Monday while the recovery rate continues to stand at 97.44 per cent as 3.21 crore patients have recovered from the infection in the country.

Here are key things you need to know about the COVID-19 numbers in India:

1. Out of the total cases in India, 26,701 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Kerala with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 17.17 per cent. The southern state also reported 74 deaths during the same period. Currently, it has 2.48 lakh active COVID-19 cases.

2. Among the 14 districts of Kerala, Kozhikode recorded the highest number of cases with 3,366 followed by Thrissur (3,214), Ernakulam (2,915), Malappuram (2,568), Palakkad (2,373), Kollam (2,368), Thiruvananthapuram (2,103), Kottayam (1,662), Alappuzha (1,655), Kannur (1,356), Idukki (1,001) and Pathanamthitta (947).

3. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, the worst-hit COVID-19 state in India, reported 4,057 new cases and 67 deaths during the same period. At present, the state has 50,095 active COVID-19 cases.

4. Though there has been a decline in cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that easing of restrictions will be based on the availability of oxygen and it was "up to the people to prevent or invite a 'third wave' of the pandemic".

"We are only falling short of oxygen production, which takes a little longer. At present, our daily oxygen production is around 1,200 to 1,300 metric tonne which is used for industrial as well as medical purposes. For the industrial purpose, oxygen is required in steel, glass and pharma sectors. We need 150 metric tonne daily for non-COVID-19 patients and 200 metric tonne for COVID-19 patients," he said.

5. Other state where there is a rise in active COVID-19 cases in India are Andhra Pradesh (15,158), Assam (6,346), Karnataka (17,527), Mizoram (10,538), Odisha (6,448), Telangana (5,545) and West Bengal (8,652).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma