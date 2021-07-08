As per the new guidelines, all public offices, PSUs, companies, commissions, corporations, and autonomous organizations will function with 100 per cent strength in Category A and B and with up to 50 per cent strength in Category C.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In an attempt to revive tourism Kerala government has announced relaxations on travel restrictions in the state. This decision has been taken with the hopes of boosting the state's tourism sector, which is massively affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With this, the state aims to bring much-needed respite to travelers, hoteliers, restaurateurs, their employees, and other stakeholders.

What is being done?

The Pinarayi Vijayan government has segregated the Local Self Government areas into four broad categories - A, B, C, and D. These include areas with low spread, moderate spread, high spread, and critical spread. The existing coronavirus-related restrictions have been eased in the areas where the state had identified the average positivity rate to be below five percent (Category A), and in Local Self Government areas (Category B) where the positivity rate is below 10 per cent.

What are the new protocols?

As per the new guidelines, all public offices, PSUs, companies, commissions, corporations, and autonomous organizations will function with 100 per cent strength in Category A and B and with up to 50 per cent strength in Category C.

In A and B category areas, hotels and restaurants are allowed to function till 9:30 pm for take-away and home delivery of food. All accommodation facilities should be following standard operating protocols as laid out by the Central Health Department and the state's tourism department. Also, the staff working at these accommodations must receive at least one dose of vaccination. In addition, the guests should have proof of at least one dose of vaccination or an RT-PCR negative report done 72 hours before arrival.

Furthermore, gyms and indoor sports are also allowed to function in non-AC halls and spaces with adequate ventilation, with a maximum of 20 people at a time in A and B category areas.

Current COVID-19 situation in Kerala

Though the situation is stable in India, Kerala is witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases. The state registered more than 15000 cases on July 7 - the highest in the past six days.

