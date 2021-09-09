India Coronavirus News: In the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said that 43,263 new COVID-19 cases and 338 deaths were reported in India that pushed its active count and toll to 3.93 lakh and 4.41 lakh respectively.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday saw a spike in its COVID-19 tally after the country reported 43,263 new cases in the last 24 hours that pushed its active caseload and total count to 3.93 lakh and 3.31 crore respectively, said the Union Health Ministry. The country had reported 37,875 new cases and 369 fatalities on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry also said that 338 deaths during the last 24 hours that pushed the toll to 4.41 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.33 per cent. It also said that 3.23 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered in India, taking the country's recovery rate to 97.48 per cent.

Here are key things you need to know about India's COVID-19 numbers:

1. Out of the total cases in India, Kerala reported 30,196 new cases and 181 deaths that pushed its caseload and toll to 42.83 lakh and 22,001 respectively. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR), which was witnessing a gradual decline and had dipped below 16 per cent, has climbed to to 17.63 per cent while the active cases in the state stand at 1.71 lakh.

2. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, India's worst-day state, reported 4,174 new cases and 65 fresh fatalities that pushed its caseload 64.97 lakh and 1.37 lakh respectively. The state's active caseload at present stands at 47,880 while 63.08 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

3. On the other hand, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu -- where cases have been rising -- reported 1,102 and 1,587 new cases respectively.

4. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in several parts of the country, the Centre has directed states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that appropriate norms are following during the upcoming festive season to avoid a third possible wave of the pandemic.

5. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has also said that the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 71.65 crore.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma