New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 tally on Saturday crossed the grim mark of four lakh once again after the country reported 42,618 new infections in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. It also said that the death toll has topped the 4.40 lakh-mark with a case mortality rate of 1.34 per cent after India reported 330 fatalities during the same period.

Meanwhile, India's recovery rate has improved to 97.43 per cent after 36,385 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total recoveries to 3.21 crore, the Health Ministry said. It also said that 67.72 crore anti-COVID vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

Here are the latest updates from the big story:

* Kerala on Saturday saw a marginal decline in its COVID-19 cases after it reported 29,322 new infections with a test positivity rate of 17.91 per cent. However, the decline in cases could be attributed to the fact that less number of tests are conducted on the weekends.

* Meanwhile, Kerala reported 131 COVID-19 deaths during the same period that pushed its toll to 21,280. Currently, the state has more than 2.46 lakh active COVID-19 cases.

* The Kerala government has ordered local self government bodies to strictly implement the quarantine and isolation guidelines and warned of action against those found violating the norms due to the alarming spike in cases. "Action shall be taken against people violating the norms of quarantine, invoking the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, Kerala State Epidemic Act and other relevant legal provisions in force," the order said.

* Meanwhile, Maharashtra, the worst-hit COVID-19 state in India, reported 4,313 new cases and 92 deaths in the last 24 hours that pushed its caseload and toll to 64.77 lakh and 1.37 lakh respectively.

* Besides Maharashtra and Kerala, other states were the active COVID-19 cases are rising are Andhra Pradesh (14,922), Karnataka (18,430), Mizoram (10,517), Odisha (6,563), Tamil Nadu (16,370), Telangana (5,736) and West Bengal (8,694).

