India Coronavirus News: As per the Union Health Ministry, India reported 28,591 new COVID-19 cases, 338 deaths and 34,848 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Out of the total cases, 20,487 new infections were reported in Kerala.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's active COVID-19 tally on Sunday declined to 3.84 lakh after the country reported 28,591 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that its caseload stands at 3.32 crore. India had reported 33,376 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The Health Ministry also informed that 338 deaths and 34,848 recoveries were reported during the same period that pushed India's toll and total recoveries to 4.42 lakh and 3.24 crore respectively. At present, the Health Ministry said, India's COVID-19 case mortality rate and recovery rate stand at 1.33 per cent and 97.51 per cent respectively.

"Over 72.21 crore doses of vaccines have been provided to States and UTs. More than 5.16 crore balance doses are still available with States and UTs with over 57 lakh doses in the pipeline," the Health Ministry noted, as reported by news agency ANI.

Key things you need to know about India's COVID-19 numbers:

1. Kerala recorded 20,487 new COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths with a test positivity rate of 15.19 per cent that pushed its caseload and toll to 43.55 lakh and 22,484 respectively. "Currently there are 2,31,792 active cases in the state of which only 12.9 per cent patients have been admitted to hospitals," said Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

2. Maharashtra, meanwhile, recorded 3,075 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths, taking its tally and toll to 64.94 lakh and 1.38 lakh respectively. The state has 2.95 lakh people in home quarantine, 1,954 in institutional quarantine and 49,796 active COVID-19 cases.

3. In Mizoram, where there has been a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, 725 new infections were recorded that pushed the state's caseload to 69,751. The state health department said that the daily infection rate was at 10.73 per cent.

4. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal reported 1,145, 630, 1,639 and 752 new COVID-19 cases respectively in the past 24 hours.

5. In Delhi, which had emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot in India during the second wave of the pandemic, only 35 new cases and zero deaths were reported. As per the state health department, Delhi's positivity rate has dropped to 0.05 per cent.

