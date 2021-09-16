India Coronavirus News: The Health Ministry said that 431 deaths were reported in the country during the past 24 hours, pushing India's toll to 4.43 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.33 per cent, the lowest in the world.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday continued to see a decline in its active COVID-19 tally as it recorded 30,570 new cases and 38,303 recoveries in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. Out of the 30,570 new cases in India, Kerala and Maharashtra -- two worst-hit states in the country -- recorded 17,681 and 3,783 new COVID-19 infections respectively, the Health Ministry said.

It also said that 431 deaths -- 208 in Kerala and 56 in Maharashtra -- were reported in the country during the past 24 hours, pushing India's toll to 4.43 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.33 per cent, the lowest in the world.

The Health Ministry further said that 3.25 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in India, taking the country's recovery rate to 97.64 per cent. It also said that 76.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far under the centralised vaccination drive.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 pandemic in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 13 7450 129 Andhra Pradesh 14603 2004786 14030 Arunachal Pradesh 545 53127 271 Assam 5396 585435 5775 Bihar 66 716128 9658 Chandigarh 29 64317 818 Chhattisgarh 350 991048 13559 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 10661 4 Delhi 404 1412858 25083 Goa*** 700 171099 3289 Gujarat 149 815424 10082 Haryana 335 760545 9808 Himachal Pradesh 1650 211009 3644 Jammu and Kashmir 1349 321532 4415 Jharkhand 110 342853 5133 Karnataka 15920 2910626 37537 Kerala 191313 4209746 22987 Ladakh 40 20378 207 Lakshadweep 4 10298 51 Madhya Pradesh 124 781726 10517 Maharashtra 52583 6317070 138277 Manipur 2621 113259 1817 Meghalaya 1664 75698 1367 Mizoram 13973 61247 250 Nagaland 519 29566 646 Odisha 5440 1004164 8114 Puducherry 900 122338 1825 Punjab 325 584361 16464 Rajasthan 104 945168 8954 Sikkim 747 29612 379 Tamil Nadu 16636 2586786 35246 Telangana 5325 653302 3899 Tripura 453 82497 806 Uttarakhand 296 335625 7389 Uttar Pradesh 182 1686538 22885 West Bengal 8050 1532197 18613 Total 342923 32560474 443928

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

As India continues to see a decline in COVID-19 cases, Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sujeet Singh has said that the pandemic will start becoming "endemic" in the country in the next six months. Speaking to an English news channel, he said that new variants can't bring a third wave in India.

"This pandemic has defied most of our predictions but in the next six months, we will approach endemic status," he told NDTV. "If the mortality and morbidity is under control, then we can manage the disease".

However, despite a decline in COVID-19 in India, the Centre has urged states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that appropriate norms are followed in the country during the upcoming festive season. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a crucial meet with all top officials to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination status in India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma