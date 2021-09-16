Kerala records 17,681 new COVID-19 cases as India's active caseload drops to 3.42 lakh | Check state-wise status here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday continued to see a decline in its active COVID-19 tally as it recorded 30,570 new cases and 38,303 recoveries in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. Out of the 30,570 new cases in India, Kerala and Maharashtra -- two worst-hit states in the country -- recorded 17,681 and 3,783 new COVID-19 infections respectively, the Health Ministry said.
It also said that 431 deaths -- 208 in Kerala and 56 in Maharashtra -- were reported in the country during the past 24 hours, pushing India's toll to 4.43 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.33 per cent, the lowest in the world.
The Health Ministry further said that 3.25 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in India, taking the country's recovery rate to 97.64 per cent. It also said that 76.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far under the centralised vaccination drive.
Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 pandemic in India:
|Name of State/ UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|13
|7450
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|14603
|2004786
|14030
|Arunachal Pradesh
|545
|53127
|271
|Assam
|5396
|585435
|5775
|Bihar
|66
|716128
|9658
|Chandigarh
|29
|64317
|818
|Chhattisgarh
|350
|991048
|13559
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|10661
|4
|Delhi
|404
|1412858
|25083
|Goa***
|700
|171099
|3289
|Gujarat
|149
|815424
|10082
|Haryana
|335
|760545
|9808
|Himachal Pradesh
|1650
|211009
|3644
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1349
|321532
|4415
|Jharkhand
|110
|342853
|5133
|Karnataka
|15920
|2910626
|37537
|Kerala
|191313
|4209746
|22987
|Ladakh
|40
|20378
|207
|Lakshadweep
|4
|10298
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|124
|781726
|10517
|Maharashtra
|52583
|6317070
|138277
|Manipur
|2621
|113259
|1817
|Meghalaya
|1664
|75698
|1367
|Mizoram
|13973
|61247
|250
|Nagaland
|519
|29566
|646
|Odisha
|5440
|1004164
|8114
|Puducherry
|900
|122338
|1825
|Punjab
|325
|584361
|16464
|Rajasthan
|104
|945168
|8954
|Sikkim
|747
|29612
|379
|Tamil Nadu
|16636
|2586786
|35246
|Telangana
|5325
|653302
|3899
|Tripura
|453
|82497
|806
|Uttarakhand
|296
|335625
|7389
|Uttar Pradesh
|182
|1686538
|22885
|West Bengal
|8050
|1532197
|18613
|Total
|342923
|32560474
|443928
(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
As India continues to see a decline in COVID-19 cases, Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sujeet Singh has said that the pandemic will start becoming "endemic" in the country in the next six months. Speaking to an English news channel, he said that new variants can't bring a third wave in India.
"This pandemic has defied most of our predictions but in the next six months, we will approach endemic status," he told NDTV. "If the mortality and morbidity is under control, then we can manage the disease".
However, despite a decline in COVID-19 in India, the Centre has urged states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that appropriate norms are followed in the country during the upcoming festive season. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a crucial meet with all top officials to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination status in India.
