New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday continued to see a decline in its active COVID-19 tally as it recorded 30,570 new cases and 38,303 recoveries in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. Out of the 30,570 new cases in India, Kerala and Maharashtra -- two worst-hit states in the country -- recorded 17,681 and 3,783 new COVID-19 infections respectively, the Health Ministry said.

It also said that 431 deaths -- 208 in Kerala and 56 in Maharashtra -- were reported in the country during the past 24 hours, pushing India's toll to 4.43 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.33 per cent, the lowest in the world.

The Health Ministry further said that 3.25 crore COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in India, taking the country's recovery rate to 97.64 per cent. It also said that 76.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far under the centralised vaccination drive.

Following is the state-wise report of the COVID-19 pandemic in India:

Name of State/ UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 13 7450 129
Andhra Pradesh 14603 2004786 14030
Arunachal Pradesh 545 53127 271
Assam 5396 585435 5775
Bihar 66 716128 9658
Chandigarh 29 64317 818
Chhattisgarh 350 991048 13559
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 10661 4
Delhi 404 1412858 25083
Goa*** 700 171099 3289
Gujarat 149 815424 10082
Haryana 335 760545 9808
Himachal Pradesh 1650 211009 3644
Jammu and Kashmir 1349 321532 4415
Jharkhand 110 342853 5133
Karnataka 15920 2910626 37537
Kerala 191313 4209746 22987
Ladakh 40 20378 207
Lakshadweep 4 10298 51
Madhya Pradesh 124 781726 10517
Maharashtra 52583 6317070 138277
Manipur 2621 113259 1817
Meghalaya 1664 75698 1367
Mizoram 13973 61247 250
Nagaland 519 29566 646
Odisha 5440 1004164 8114
Puducherry 900 122338 1825
Punjab 325 584361 16464
Rajasthan 104 945168 8954
Sikkim 747 29612 379
Tamil Nadu 16636 2586786 35246
Telangana 5325 653302 3899
Tripura 453 82497 806
Uttarakhand 296 335625 7389
Uttar Pradesh 182 1686538 22885
West Bengal 8050 1532197 18613
Total 342923 32560474 443928

(Note: The above information has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

As India continues to see a decline in COVID-19 cases, Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sujeet Singh has said that the pandemic will start becoming "endemic" in the country in the next six months. Speaking to an English news channel, he said that new variants can't bring a third wave in India.

"This pandemic has defied most of our predictions but in the next six months, we will approach endemic status," he told NDTV. "If the mortality and morbidity is under control, then we can manage the disease".

However, despite a decline in COVID-19 in India, the Centre has urged states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that appropriate norms are followed in the country during the upcoming festive season. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a crucial meet with all top officials to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination status in India.

