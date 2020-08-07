There has been torrential rainfall in Kerela, 5 dead and 10 rescued in a massive landslide in Idukki's Rajamala, rescue operation underway.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rainfall in the parts of Kerala has added to the challenges of the southern states already reeling under a deteriorating natural disaster situation. On Friday morning, a landslide occurred in Idukki district's Rajamala area of Kerela. However, police and fire departments have rushed to the spot.

"National Disaster Response Force has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Idukki's Rajamala. Police, fire, forest and revenue officials also instructed to intensify rescue operation," news agency ANI quoted Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan as saying.

After a massive landslide, several tea estate workers are feared trapped in Kerala’s Munnar. For the last three days, several parts of the state are struggling with heavy rainfall and flood-like situation.

"A landslide occurred in Rajamala today. So far, 10 people have been rescued. The landslide occurred at a place where tea plantation workers reside. We don't know the exact numbers yet, but at least three families are stranded there," news agency ANI quoted Idukki SP as saying.

The local authorities confirmed that the incident happened in the morning after which the entire region has cut-off. However, the state also sees flood-like situations in Wayanad and Malappuram region.

According to news agency ANI, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert of torrential rainfall warning for Kerala till August 9. Several other parts of the state have been drenched. The water level increased in the Periyar region, a Shiva Temple in Aluva region also inundate following a downpour.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission (CWC) is monitoring the situation in southern parts of the country, it is also recording the daily status of Dams, rivers and other parts to control the flood.

However, the government has prepared around 6,300 relief camps as of now. According to the reports the cyclone circulation is moving towards the south that can cause serious devastation in the states like Kerela and Karnataka. A flood-like situation due to Incessant Rainfall has also been observed in the parts of Maharashtra, IMD issued an alert.

