Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rains have battered Kerala over the last few days which led to two major accidents in the state on Friday – Air India plane crash and landslide in Idukki – and it seems like Keralaities won’t get a breather soon as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for six districts in the state.

According to a warning issued by the weather department, six districts of Kerala -- Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Alappuzha districts – will likely receive extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The IMD, however, has said that the people in Kerala will receive a breather from Tuesday.

Here are ten things you need to know about Kerala Rains:

* A red alert has been issued by the IMD for six districts in Kerala, raising concerns of the aggravated flood situation in low lying areas. According to the weather department, the six districts will likely receive over 20 cm rain in the next 24 hours.

* Following the warning issued by the weather department, the state government has removed thousands of people from the low-lying areas of Kerala including Kumarakom and Kuttanad regions of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.

* In the low-lying areas in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, the administration has shifted thousands of families to relief camps. Considering the spread of COVID-19, the authorities have opened separate camps for different categories of the flood-affected people.

* Meanwhile, the death toll in the Idukki landslide has climbed to 48 as the various agencies working in rescue operations recovered 5 more bodies on Monday. The officials also rescued 12 people and said, “despite adverse weather conditions in Pettimudi, rescue operations by NDRF, fire and police department personnel are continuing to recover bodies of more people feared trapped in the landslide”.

* On the other hand, the incessant rains in the state have forced the dams across rivers to open their shutters which have led to rise in water levels in rivers and streams in central Kerala, aggravating the flood situation.

* According to officials, the incessant rains have forced the state government to open six shutters of Pamba dam in Pathanamthitta district. “The shutters were opened to bring down the water level in the dam to 982 meters in nine hours,” news agency PTI quoted Pathanamthitta district officials as saying.

* The officials have also said that the water level at Mullaperiyar reservoir in Idukki district of Kerala reached 136 feet, adding that the Idukki district collector held discussions with the collector of Theni in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, about the release of water through the tunnel to Vaigai dam.

* Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami also spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, assuring him of all the help. “I spoke to Hon @CMOKerala today morning about the tragic loss of lives and damages caused due to heavy rain and landslides at Munnar. I promised to provide necessary support in rescue and relief operations,” he tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma