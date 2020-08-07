Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi among several top leaders expressed condolences over the Kerala plane crash incident which killed at least 14 people, including pilot and co-pilot, and injured 123 others.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi among several top leaders expressed condolences over the Kerala plane crash incident which killed at least 14 people, including pilot and co-pilot, and injured 123 others. The Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight (IX-1344) overshot the runway while landing at Calicut International Airport, also known as Karipur Airport, in Kerala's Kozhikode at around 7:45 pm on Friday. The plane plunged around 30 feet down and split into two parts with the cockpit areas sustaining serious damage.a

Below are the reactions of PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and other politicians:

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and said that he has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the plane crash. "Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected," Modi wrote on Twitter.

President Ram Nath Kovind also offered his prayers and spoke to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to inquire about the incident. "Deeply distressed to hear about tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Spoke to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan & inquired about the situation. Thoughts & prayers with affected passengers, crew members & their families," President Ram Nath Kovind said.

Congress leader and MP from Kerala's Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi said that he was "shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode" and offered "deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident."

Another Congress leader and MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram said that it was a tragic day for Kerala as first several people lost their lives in Munnar landslides and now in the plane crash. "Tragic day for Kerala. First the deaths in Munnar & now this: I hear both pilots have died. Hope rescue efforts will succeed in saving all the passengers," he wrote on Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is undergoing coronavirus treatment reportedly at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, said that he was distressed to learn about the incident and directed the NDRF teams to reach the spot.

"Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations," Shah said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma