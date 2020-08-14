Collector K Gopalakrishnan and the SP had reached the accidental spot shortly after the incident and took command of the rescue work, saving several lives post the crash with timely intervention.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Twenty-three Kerala officials, including Malappuram district collector, his deputy, and Police Superintendent, who responded to the Air India Express plane crash last week, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Collector K Gopalakrishnan and the SP had reached the accidental spot shortly after the incident and took command of the rescue work, saving several lives post the crash with timely intervention.

“Some symptoms were there since yesterday and later it was confirmed positive. This is part of our job. I am relieved we could limit the death toll to 18,” Hindustan Time quoted collector K Gopalakrishnan, as saying.

Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behra, who visited the accident spot along with Kerala Governor a day after the crash, have been quarantined.

Meanwhile, Co-operation & Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran will hoist national flag at Independence Day function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, said Kerala CMO.

One of the 18 passengers who died in the Air India plane crash at Karipur airport in Kozhikode had tested positive for coronvirus. Following the development, the Kerala government has decided to test all the people involved in the rescue operation for coronavirus.

Earlier the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had also asked its personnel who took part in the rescue operation to go in quarantine.

The August 7 incident occurred when the Air India flight skidded off the runway while landing at Calicut International airport in Kerala's Kozhikode city in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below before breaking into two pieces.

The Express flight from Dubai was operating under central government’s Vande Bharat mission to bring home Indian nationals stranded there amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of such flights operating under this mission have brought back more than 9.3 lakh Indians stranded in countries across the world.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja