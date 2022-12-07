Kerala: Over 130 Day-Long Protest Against Adani’s Vizhinjam Sea Port Project Called Off For Now

OVER 130-day-long protest against the under-construction Vizhinjam sea port came to an end on Tuesday as the protesters called off their strike after the final discussions with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Vicar General Eugene Pereira, who had been at the forefront of the protests, announced the cessation of the agitation.

As per the sources, cited by news agency ANI, the state government has reportedly agreed to pay a rent of Rs 5,500 to those who lose their homes, subsidies for boat fuel, and finish the current repair of flats in a year.

However, Pereira clarified that the protest was not being called off because they were satisfied with the promises made by the state government, he said it was being called off as the protest has reached a point and will resume if necessary, PTI reported.

The fishermen had been staging demonstrations outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport at nearby Mulloor for the last few months. They are alleging that the port was not a natural port and that if one goes inside, one could see huge sand dunes dredged from the sea piled up.

In connection with the multi-crore project, they have been pressing their seven-point charter of demands, which includes pausing the construction work and conducting a coastline impact analysis.

A few days back, the agitation of fishermen turned violent after the Vizhinjam Police arrested five protesters for allegedly blocking trucks in Thiruvananthapuram, leading to a scuffle. However, four of the five protesters were released later.

These trucks were carrying some material for the construction of Vizhinjam port by the Adani Group. The alleged scuffle took place when a group of people protesting against Vizhinjam port's construction blocked these vehicles and another group in support of the port project opposed them.

