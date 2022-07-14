Kerala MP Hibi Eden To Distribute Menstrual Cup Across Ernakulam District To Promote Period Hygiene

Menstrual cycles or also known as periods are the toughest days for a woman. From abdominal cramps to bloating, there are several problems that a girl faces during that time. However, this is not only the issue that an Indian woman goes through during her period days, she also has to face criticism, and hear a lot of taboos and myths related to periods. Apart from this, the next issue which pops up in the mind is hygiene.

There are still several rural areas in the country where women are unable to get proper hygiene during those days. Either a woman will be using a bundle of cloth as their sanitary napkin, or else, they don't get their hands on sanitary napkins due to poor facility and knowledge.

However, in order to promote menstrual hygiene, the Kerala government has started the initiative to distribute menstrual cups. A campaign called 'Cup of Life' was launched by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, which has the main aim to provide menstrual cups to more than one lakh beneficiaries in his constituency for free within 24 hours.

This is one of the major steps toward the development of feminine hygiene. Apart from that, it also busted a lot of myths and taboos surrounding the issue.

Menstrual cups are slightly easy to use. Also, they don't cause any rashes, and also, there will be no tension of stain. Menstrual cups are also quite eco-friendly and could eliminate the toxic waste caused by menstrual pads.

What is the motto of the campaign?

The district administration has decided to provide menstrual cups to 100 centres in the district on August 30. During the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Cochin, the actor unveiled the logo of the cup named 'Cup of Life'.

The step is taken in association with IMA Cochin and Ernakulam District Administration, supported by Muthoot Finance.