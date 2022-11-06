Kerala Man Thrashed Cousin To Death For Not Feeding Dog, Arrested

The victim was killed by 27-year-old Hakeem for not feeding latter's dog, arrested by Koppam police. (Image: ANI)

KOPPAM Police on Sunday arrested a person who has been accused of allegedly beating his 21-year-old cousin to death over not feeding his dog, according to the officials. The incident occured in Perumbrathody, Mulayankavu in the Palakkad district of Kerala.

The victim has been identified as Harshad who was allegedly beaten to death on Friday by his 27-year-old cousin, Hakeem, for not feeding the latter’s dog.

Following the incident, Harshad was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.

According to the Koppam Police, Harshad was thrashed with a dog belt and a wooden stick. "The injured was taken to hospital by Hakeem along with his friends stating his cousin was fallen from the roof of his house where they both stayed," police said.

"However, doctors were sure that the deceased was brutally beaten up as it was evident by the marks on his body," ANI quoted police as saying.

Divulging details of the death, the police officials said, "Broken ribs and internal bleeding were the cause of his death."

According to the police officials, Harshad and Hakeem stayed together and they were employed as mobile cable workers at Perumbrathody.