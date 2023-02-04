Kerala Man Bites Off Cop's Ear While Being Taken To Police Station In Fit Of Rage

A KERALA man bit off the right ear of a sub-inspector on his way to jail after he was arrested in a road rage incident in Kerala's Kasaragod, police were cited as saying by PTI.

Reportedly, the Sub Inspector of the Town Police Station in Kasaragod, Vishnu Prasad suffered injuries in the unexpected attack and sought immediate medical treatment on Thursday night.

Identified as Steny Rodriguez, the accused, was involved in a bike accident and he was taken into custody from the spot by the patrolling police.

Rodriguez, who was sitting behind the front seat, suddenly bit off the right ear of Prasad, who was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle, while he was being taken to the police station.

According to the police, after rushing to a nearby hospital, the SI was shifted to a private hospital later. Meanwhile, the arrest of the accused was recorded.

Earlier in September 2022, a similar incident was reported against a man for allegedly biting a policeman who stopped him from shooting a video of on-duty personnel at a police post in Maharashtra's Nagpur district.

The officials had mentioned that the incident took place after Rakesh Purushottam Gajbhiye aged 30, had an argument with police officers for not registering a case against a man with whom he had a dispute

The accused then started filming the on-duty policemen on the premises, and when a policeman intervened and demanded the video clip, Gajibhiye allegedly bit him, said a police official.

(With inputs from agency)