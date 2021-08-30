India Coronavirus News: Earlier, a panel formed by the Union Home Ministry had predicted that the third wave will be at its peak in India in October and might affect the children more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases continues to be a cause of concern for India as the country reported 42,909 new infections in the last 24 hours that pushed its active caseload to 3.76 lakh, as per the data available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

As per the Health Ministry data, India recorded 2.9 lakh COVID-19 cases from August 23 to August 29, which is the highest weekly rise since July. Kerala, where COVID-19 cases have been rising at an alarming rate, reported 1.9 lakh infections during the said period, accounting for 65.51 per cent of the total cases in India.

Apart from Kerala, Maharashtra has also been reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases. From August 23 to August 29, the state reported more than 32,000 new COVID-19 cases, triggering panic among Maharashtra officials. Currently, the state has over 56,000 active COVID-19 cases while its death toll stands at 1.37 lakh.

Besides Maharashtra and Kerala, there has also been a rise in cases in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. During the said period, Tamil Nadu reported nearly 11,000 cases while Andhra Pradesh recorded more than 8,000 cases.

The continous spike in cases, especially in Kerala and Maharashtra, have triggered panic among health officials, who worry that the third wave might India soon. Earlier, a panel formed by the Union Home Ministry had predicted that the third wave will be at its peak in India in October and might affect the children more.

In its report, the panel sought for better medical preparedness for children and noted that "paediatric facilities are nowhere close to what may be required" if children get infected at a large number.

"The existing paediatric health care facilities are not robust enough to treat children on a large scale. Epidemics have the maximum impact on a country's future, the Lancet Covid-19 Commission India Task Force report also points that though children have milder disease and low mortality rate as compared to adults, those with underlying co-morbidities might be at higher risk," the report noted.

However, the Centre has said that it is "fully ready" to tackle the third wave and a provision of Rs 23,123 has been made for this purpose. It also said that special emphasis is being given to strengthening paediatric care amid apprehension that the third wave may affect children more than others.

