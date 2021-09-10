India Coronavirus News: India reported 34,973 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. Out of the total cases, Kerala recorded 26,200 new infections with a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 16.69 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday saw a dip in its active COVID-19 caseload after the country reported 34,973 fresh cases and 37,681 recoveries in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. India's total COVID-19 caseload, as per the Health Ministry data, stands at 3.31 crore, out of which 3.90 lakh are active cases.

Meanwhile, 3.23 crore patients have recovered from COVID-19 while 4.42 lakh have succumbed to the pathogen in India so far, the Health Ministry said. At present, India's recovery rate stands at 97.49 per cent while the case mortality rate is at 1.33 per cent.

Here's everything you need to know about the COVID-19 numbers in India:

1. Out of the new cases in last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 26,200 fresh infections with a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 16.69 per cent. The southern state, which has emerged as COVID-19 hotspot lately, also reported 125 deaths that pushed its toll to 22,126. Currently, Kerala has 2.36 lakh active COVID-19 cases.

2. Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, on the other hand, reported 4,219 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths during the same period. The state currently has 51,364 active cases while the death toll is at 1.38 lakh.

3. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, reported 1,596 new cases and 21 deaths that pushed its caseload and toll to 26.28 lakh and 35,094 respectively. Similarly, Karnataka's toll and caseload climbed to 37,462 and 29.59 lakh after it reported 1,074 new cases and four deaths.

4. Meanwhile, other states where there is a spike in active COVID-19 cases are Andhra Pradesh (14,624), Assam (6,207), Mizoram (12,440), Odisha (6,401), Telangana (5,470) and West Bengal (8,246), said the Health Ministry.

5. The Health Ministry also said that 72.37 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. It said that 67.58 lakh doses were administered in India on Thursday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma