Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala on Saturday further relaxed the coronavirus-induced norms across the state, allowing the beginning of film and TV shootings. However, Vijayan, who won the recently concluded assembly election in Kerala, warned that certain relaxations would continue to keep the COVID-19 in check.

As per the new guidelines, the state has been divided into four categories -- A, B, C and D. Category consists of areas where the positivity rate is lower than five per cent. On the other hand category, Category B includes those areas whose positivity rate is between five and ten per cent.

Category C, meanwhile, consists of areas that have a positivity rate between 10 and 15 per cent while areas under category D are those who have above 15 per cent positivity rate.

Under categories A and B, all the shops selling electronic goods as well as the electronic repair shops can operate from Monday to Friday till 8 pm.

On the other hand, beauty parlours which fall in the category of A and B can also operate with other shops. However, the staff should have taken at least one dose of vaccine.

On the occasion coming festival, Bakrid (Eid-ul-Azha) shops that sell footwear, jewellery, home appliances, electronics, essential goods shops as well as textiles can open their shops on July 18, 19, and 20 from 7 am to 8 pm under category A, B and C areas. However, shops under category D areas are just allowed to function on July 19.

The film shooting can also re-start, however, the members on the set should have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Religious places are allowed to open only on a special occasion with a capacity of 40 people who are vaccinated with one dose.

No RT-PCR report is required for inter-state travel and attending examinations only for those who have received both doses of the vaccine.

Kerala registered 13,750 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Saturday, said the state health department.

