Kerala COVID Restrictions: The night curfew will start on Monday, August 28 till further orders. The state government had on Friday resumed the Sunday lockdown after the restriction was relaxed for Onam.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the devastating rise in new COVID-19 infections, the Kerala government on Saturday announced to impose a night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 6 am. The night curfew will start on Monday, August 28 till further orders. The state government had on Friday resumed the Sunday lockdown after the restriction was relaxed for Onam.

This came after fresh COVID-19 cases crossed the 30,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day in Kerala on Saturday, taking the total caseload to 39,77,572, while the Test Positivity rate dipped to 18.67 per cent from 19.22 on August 27.

A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to impose a night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM from next week. "In areas where the weekly infection population ratio is above seven per cent, the government has decided to implement a lockdown. From next week, there will be a night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM. Night curfew has already been issued for tomorrow," Vijayan said.

Fresh COVID-19 cases crossed the 30,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day in the state on Saturday. Since July 27, when restrictions were relaxed in the state for a few days on account of two festivals, the state has been logging more than or close to 20,000 cases almost every day.

Backing its COVID model, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday rejected the criticism for alleged mishandling of the pandemic in the state and called it "unwanted."

Responding to the criticism being bombarded his way, he said Kerala has reported "no death due to lack of oxygen." Moreover, "no one has been deprived of medical aid or bed." The Chief Minister further questioned if Kerala's model is "wrong" in the containment of COVID-19, then "which model should we adopt?". Vijayan further alleged that some people are trying to neglect the facts and "deliberately creating confusion."

According to Vijayan, Kerala has the largest population density after major cities. "The most effective defence against the pandemic is complete vaccination and it is the responsibility of the Centre to ensure the availability of doses," he said.

He further said that in all 3 seroprevalence studies conducted in the country, it was revealed that Kerala is the state with the least percentage of the infected population. "We did not waste a single drop of vaccine and successfully inoculated extra doses," said Vijayan. He also assured that the government "does not intend to fail its responsibilities."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan