Kerala Lockdown: The decision came as the state is reeling under the cascading effect of the second wave of the coronavirus. Kerala has been reporting a record number of daily infections for the past week.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after thumping victory in Kerala Assembly Elections, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced sweeping restrictions in the state to stem the growth of the rising COVID-19 cases. As per the restrictions announced, a complete lockdown will be imposed in the state which will start from 6 am on May 8 and will continue till May 16.

The decision came as the state is reeling under the cascading effect of the second wave of the coronavirus. Kerala has been reporting a record number of daily infections for the past week. Kerala logged 41,953 fresh cases on Wednesday in the highest single-day spike so far.

With the addition of the fresh infections today, Kerala's caseload has gone up to 17,43,932, while 23,106 people were cured of the infection, pushing the recoveries to 13.62 lakh. The government said 58 deaths were also confirmed as caused by COVID taking the related death toll in the state to 5,565. Active cases now stood at 3,75,658, while the test positivity rate (TPR) was 25.69.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan