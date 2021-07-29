Kerala has announced a complete lockdown on July 31 and August 1 amid an alarming increase in the state's COVID-19 cases.

Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: Kerala has announced a complete lockdown on July 31 and August 1 amid an alarming increase in the state's COVID-19 cases. The move comes after over 20,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state for two consecutive days.

On Wednesday, Kerala reported 22,056 fresh coronavirus cases, 131 deaths and 17,761 recoveries. The state's active caseload also increased to 1,49,534. On Tuesday, a total of 22,129 people had turned COVID-19 positive.

The rise in coronavirus cases in Kerala has prompted the Central government to send a team to the state.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that a six-member team headed by the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control will head to Kerala to aid the state's ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management.

"Govt is sending a 6-member team to Kerala headed by Director, National Centre for Disease Control. As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in COVID management," Mansukh Mandaviya was quoted as saying by ANI.

