Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: Kerala Chief Minister and senior LDF leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state till June 9 despite a decline in coronavirus cases. He, however, announced that the "triple lockdown" imposed in the Malappuram district has been withdrawn.

Vijayan, who recently won the highly anticipated assembly elections in Kerala, had imposed a complete lockdown in the state amid fears over the second wave of COVID-19. He had also announced a triple lockdown in four districts of the state -- Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur -- to control the surge in cases.

Later on May 21, the LDF chief had extended the lockdown in the state till May 30. However, the triple lockdown in Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts were withdrawn after they reported a dip in COVID-19 cases.

What's allowed and what remains prohibited in Kerala during the lockdown?

As per the guidelines issued by the Kerala government, all essential services shops like those dealing in vegetables, fruits, dairy products, meat and fish can operate in the state till 7.30 pm. The guidelines have also allowed bakeries to operate. Hotels, restaurants, textile and jewellery showrooms, however, can only deliver food to houses.

The guidelines have also allowed banks to operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday till 1 pm. They also state that people going out for medical services and COVID-19 vaccination won't be stopped. Traditional fishers and hawkers can also operate in the state as per the guidelines.

A look at the COVID-19 situation in Kerala

Like other states in the country, Kerala too was seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. However, the situation has vastly improved after the state government imposed the lockdown. On Friday, the state reported 22,318 new positives that pushed its caseload and active tally to 24.40 lakh and 2.37 lakh respectively.

Around 194 deaths were also reported during the same period in Kerala that pushed its toll to 8,257. Similarly, 26,270 patients tested negative during that period, taking the total number of recoveries in Kerala to 22.24 lakh.

