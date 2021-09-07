The Kerala government has decided to lift the night curfew and the Sunday lockdown imposed in the state. The decision was taken in the COVID-19 review meeting held on Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday announced that night curfew and the Sunday lockdown imposed in the state has been lifted following the COVID-19 review meeting held earlier in the day. However, regular COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, mask, and sanitization remain the same.

"In the Covid-19 review meeting held today, it has been decided to lift the night curfew and withdraw Sunday lockdown," chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

The Kerala government has also announced the decision to reopen higher educational institutions from October 4, adding that the decision regarding the reopening of schools will be taken later.

“In higher educational institutions, classes for final year, undergraduate & postgraduate students will begin from October 4. Details regarding the reopening of educational institutions are being worked out. Decision on the reopening of schools will be taken later,” Pinarayi said.

This comes after the test positivity rate (TPR) declined in Kerala after it reached nearly 20 per cent several days ago. On Tuesday, the TPR was found to be 15. Also, since Monday, 27,320 people have recovered from the infection according to the bulletin.

The night curfew was imposed in the state from 10 pm to 6 am from Monday to Saturday after numbers of daily COVID cases rose to more than 30,000 after the Onam celebrations.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government asked all students and employees who have not yet returned to Karnataka from Kerala to defer or postpone their return to the state till the end of October 2021, in view of the COVID-19 situation in Kerala.

Issuing an advisory the Karnataka Govt said people should avoid visiting Kerala till Oct end. It also asked administrators of educational/nursing/paramedical institutes, owners of hospitals, factories, etc to instruct their wards, who haven't returned to Karnataka, to postpone return till Oct end.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Kerala reported 25,772 fresh COVID cases, 27,320 recoveries, and 189 deaths. Kerala is quickly ramping up efforts to stop a potential outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus. The state is on high alert after a 12-year-old boy died of the rare virus on Sunday.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha