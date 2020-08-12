Idukki Collector H Dineshan said that 82 people were affected in the landslide on August 7, of which 12 people have been rescued, while 15 others still remain missing.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Three more bodies were recovered from the site of a landslide in Kerala's Idukki district on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 55, news agency PTI reported. Idukki Collector H Dineshan said that 82 people were affected in the landslide on August 7, of which 12 people have been rescued, while 15 others still remain missing.

"Till now, we have recovered 55 bodies. Earlier, we rescued 12 people.Now 15 people are missing. The search is on even on the sixth day..weather is favourable today for the search operations," Dineshan said.

Heavy rains in the Rajamala high range of Idukki district on Friday (August 7) had triggered a massive landslide, burying at least 20 houses of tea plantation workers.

Operations led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are continuing in the area even on the sixth day to trace 15 more missing people.

In the aftermath of the incident, Police, Fire Force, Forest and Revenue officials were rushed to conduct the rescue operation. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also requested the Indian Air Force to conduct rescue efforts but bad weather didn't allow Air Force choppers to fly. Ten people were initially rescued and rushed to Tata General Hospital for medical treatment.

A red alert had been issued for Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad district on August 8. Heavy rains had also triggered landslide in Wayanad's Kurichiyarmala area, throwing normal life out of gear. Two houses have been damaged so far in the region. Wayanad is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja