Three more bodies were recovered from the site of a landslide in Kerala's Idukki district, taking the death toll to 21, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Three more bodies were recovered from the site of a landslide in Kerala's Idukki district, taking the death toll to 21, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. The search operation for missing estate workers, which continued overnight, is still underway as rescue teams batter adverse weather conditions. Heavy rains in the Rajamala high range of Idukki district had Friday triggered a massive landslide, burying at least 20 houses of tea plantation workers. Around 80 people were suspected to be trapped under the soil.

Kerala Chief Minister's Office said that NDRF teams were deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamalai, Idukki. Police, Fire Force, Forest and Revenue officials were also rushed to join the rescue efforts. Yesterday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had requested the Indian Air Force to conduct rescue efforts but bad weather didn't allow Air Force choppers to fly.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad district on August 8. Heavy rains had also triggered landslide in Wayanad's Kurichiyarmala area, throwing normal life out of gear. Two houses have been damaged so far in the region. Wayanad is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma